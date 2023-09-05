ATHENS — Georgia staffer Jarvis Jones was arrested on Friday evening on charges of reckless driving and speeding.

According to the police report, Jones was going 86 mph in a 40 mph zone. The event occurred at around 10:40 p.m. ET, with Jones traveling west down Atlanta Highway in Athens.

Jones was booked by ACC-PD at 11:26 p.m. ET and released on $2,400 bond.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered a brief comment on the matter during Monday’s press conference.

“There will be internal discipline. It’s a personnel matter. I really can’t comment further on it,” Smart said.

Jones works as a player connection coordinator for the Bulldogs. He has been with the program in a support staffing role since 2016.

Jones learned last month that he would be inducted into Georgia’s Circle of Honor, which is thought to be the highest honor for a person associated with the school’s athletic program. The Circle of Honor is designed to “pay tribute to extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who by their performance and conduct have brought honor ot the university and themselves and who by their actions have contributed to the radiation of the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Jones played for Georgia from 2011 through 2012. He was an All-American and set the school’s single-season sack record. He was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Georgia did not have wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the team’s first game against UT-Martin. Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on speeding and reckless driving charges in May.

“Marcus is going to be available to play,” Smart said. “The number one thing we miss is leadership. I mean, the guy is incredible as a leader. He stands up, admits when he made a mistake, and he is one of the toughest, most competitive — like, the practice today for him will be like the Super Bowl, and every day is like that for him. I mean, he sets an example in that room that I think it embodies our receiver room. I haven’t been around a receiver room that actually cares as much about blocking as these guys do, and they do that because their leader has that personality.”

Jones’ arrest marks the 14th time since January 15th that someone associated with the Georgia program has been arrested or cited for a traffic-related issue. Jones was seen on the sidelines of Saturday’s game against UT-Martin.

The Bulldogs next take the field on Saturday against Ball State. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start.