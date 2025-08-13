ATHENS — Elijah Griffin has sucked up a lot of the oxygen when it comes to Georgia’s new defensive linemen.

He arrived as a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The early reviews have only further generated hype for Griffin as he enters his first season in Athens.

Griffin was not Georgia’s only 2025 defensive line signee. There is also JJ Hanne, a three-star recruit who played his high school football in California. His football career actually began in Germany, as Hanne is originally from Berlin.

Hanne had only played two years of football prior to arriving in Athens in January. There’s a lot technically he doesn’t yet fully grasp.

But he understands how to play with fire, passion and energy. This impresses his new coaching staff.

“He’s growing up. He’s learning technique, plays hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Hanne on Wednesday. “Football’s important to him. You always see him out there doing extra work after practice. He’s one of the kids who wasn’t born and raised in the States. So he doesn’t take this opportunity for granted, and that’s a key ingredient to success.”

Hanne has earned a blue Guardian cap that goes over the traditional red Georgia football practice helmet. That cover signifies which players are playing with fire, passion and energy, something the Georgia coaching staff has stressed time and time again this year.

That Hanne plays with it already should be very encouraging for his short and long-term development.

“You see someone else with it, you want one,” Bobo said of the blue Guardian cap. “And then also, once you get one, you try to inspire other people to want to get one. So I think it’s a big thing that’s coming along.”

When it comes to Hanne, the first thing Bobo mentions is Hanne’s motor. Hanne might not be an American product, but you see plenty of German engines lining the highways of this country.

It seems Georgia will have one on the defensive line moving forward.

“I think he’s going to be a really good player. He has such a motor. He never stops,” Bobo said. “I mean, if it’s a rush, it’s never over with him. You think you have him and he’s working another move, another move, another move. Until the quarterback throws the ball, he’s working a move and then he’s running down the field.”

The defensive line is an obvious position of concern entering the 2025 season. Georgia has to replace three draft picks, including first-round selection Mykel Williams. As a true freshman, the now San Francisco 49er led Georgia in sacks.

Hanne shouldn’t be expected to do that. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound freshman is just looking to make any kind of impact in his first season in Athens.

While it is yet to be seen if Hanne can carve out a rotational role, or even something close to what Griffin might, it’s clear his effort has stood out during August.

“He’s done a really good job learning everything and coming here and everyone loves him on the team,” Bobo said. “I think he’s just really fit in well.”