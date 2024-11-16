ATHENS — It’s judgment day at Sanford Stadium for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The season will go “Thumbs up” or “Thumbs down” for Coach Kirby Smart and this 2024 edition of UGA football.

First, a qualifier: The SEC schedule maker did a screw job on Georgia by exploiting the program’s past success in the form of a ridiculously brutal schedule.

Life is not fair, and neither was this schedule, which featured road games against Top 10 teams Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas.

This, while protecting rivalry games against Tennessee (another top 10 team) and Auburn (a rival that will bruise you, even if not capable of beating you.

It didn’t help catching Kentucky on the road early in the season, while the Wildcats still had something to play for (ask Ole Miss, a 20-17 victim of UK).

All that said …. Smart has built expectations to the point where Georgia is still “supposed” to win enough to at least make the 12-team playoff.

Here are five Bulldogs’ players who must step up for Georgia to beat a sound Tennessee football team:

1. Carson Beck

It’s old news that Beck set himself up for criticism with self-promotion of NIL riches, but Beck himself is not old news. Beck has learned a lesson.

Beck has the talent to make all the throws, but on Saturday against Tennessee he’ll need to show the toughness.

Look for Beck to show the impressive athleticism and grit that NFL “winners” possess. The arm talent and football I.Q. will present it self at the combine. More than anything, Beck needs to show he can lead.

2. Nate Frazier

It’s the dream scenario for Nate Frazier, a 5-star tailback from Mater Dei High School in Southern California. The top three backs are out with injuries, so now it’s Frazier’s time to shine and carve out a legacy game.

Frazier is not a freshman anymore, by Smart’s definition, having played plenty of football at this stage of the season to know how to pass block, understand the play book, and secure the football.

Frazier’s running talents -- vision, power, burst, cutting ability and forward lean -- can take care of the rest.

3. CJ Allen

The sophomore from Burnsville has had his moments, good and bad, but today needs to be special.

It’s going to be up to Allen to spearhead a linebacking corps that will be charged with shutting down one of the best run games in the nation.

Expect to hear the pads popping and helmets cracking with Georgia’s season on the line. Anything less, and it will become a dark November in Athens.

4. Mykel Williams

Ole Miss neutralized Williams and made NFL scouts second guess their scouting reports. If Williams can’t impact a college football game -- he was a non-factor against the Rebels -- he won’t be able to do it at the NFL level.

Williams needs to strike fear into Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and he’ll have 92,000 fans helping with pre-snap noise that will interrupt the Vols communications.

The season is on the line, and as Georgia’s most-talented defender, it will be up to Williams to set the tone.

5. Malaki Starks

Starks’ has used up the equity of his first two seasons, to the point he needs to validate himself with some sound physical football.

Fact is, Starks has not had a great junior year, and his draft stock has slipped — along with the level of respect many have for his ability to bow up and play physical football.

Starks hasn’t made many impact plays this season, at times out-done by the fantastic flashes from true freshman K.J. Bolden. The last thing nice-guy Starks wants to be remembered as being at Georgia is a “soft” player who made a few highlight interceptions.