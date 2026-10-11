TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kalen DeBoer was proud of his young Alabama quarterback, Keelon Russell, but he gave proper credit where it was due after losing to Georgia, 20-17, on Saturday night.

“Yeah, I think Gunner Stockton was clutch,” said DeBoer, whose team drops to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC with the loss. “You know, he moved the chains, and so many times his guys, you know, (were) making catches right down towards the ground there.

“You gotta give him credit for those plays that he made. He was in control, just extremely efficient. You know, that’s been the story of the season for him.”

Stockton was 18-of-22 passing for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception and carried the ball eight times for 12 yards including a 14-yard touchdown run that helped keep UGA perfect (6-0, 4-0).

Russell, in his sixth-career start, was 16-of-30 passing for 185 yards with a touchdown and had nine carries for 41 yards and had a fumble on Alabama’s opening possession at the Georgia 39.

It was one of four sacks by the Bulldogs’ defense, which helped seal the win by sacking Russell on a third-and-10 at the UGA 34 with 3:20 remaining.

“You know you just can’t take a sack in that situation,” DeBoer said. “Not putting that all on (Russell) at this point, just thought he kept battling.”

Russell didn’t have much of a chance on the pivotal sack play, as safety KJ Bolden arrived first before UGA defenders Valdin Sone, Gabe Harris and Justin Williams swarmed Keelon Russell for a 9-yard loss to take Alabama out of field goal range and force a punt.

DeBoer acknowledged he felt like Georgia got away with what would have been a critical pass interference penalty in the end zone on the play before Russell was sacked.

“We can’t put the game in that situation where the officials, you know, come into play, and so we just got to control the things we can control,” DeBoer said. “I mean, just feel I guess, it was pass interference.”

The officiating aside — Georgia was whistled for seven penalties for 62 yards, including some holding calls Kirby Smart wasn’t happy about, while the Tide had five for 50 yards — UGA won the battle in the trenches.

The Bulldogs, led by Dwight Phillips Jr.’s 120 yards rushing on 17 carries, out-rushed Alabama 206 yards to 161 yards.

“I know we’re disappointed on some of the runs that they had, especially in the second half, and how everyone’s got to do their job, stay in their gap,” DeBoer said. “But you know when they can run the ball, then (Stockton) can do his thing, and those guys are making plays for him.

“It gets to tough to stop, so we want to make them one-dimensional, so you can get off the football field. But he did a nice job making plays.”

Alabama returns to action at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tennessee.

“You know, this will be certainly where your character of your team gets tested, and so you know, we’ve set up to this point,” DeBoer said. “We feel really good about what the team looks like, but you know, we were undefeated too. So my feeling is that we’ll get back to work.”