Halftime interview: Kirby Smart says offense ‘efficient, we just haven’t scored touchdowns’

Georgia held a 9-0 lead through two quarters at Kentucky, but Kirby Smart insisted during his halftime interview Georgia has been physical and efficient on offense.

“Our offense is operating really well, we’ve only had (3) possessions, we’ve got to do better in the red area,” said Smart, who has seen Jack Podlesny kick field goals of 27, 24 and 37 yards at the end of each of the three possessions.