Halftime interview: Kirby Smart says offense ‘efficient, we just haven’t scored touchdowns’
Georgia held a 9-0 lead through two quarters at Kentucky, but Kirby Smart insisted during his halftime interview Georgia has been physical and efficient on offense.
“Our offense is operating really well, we’ve only had (3) possessions, we’ve got to do better in the red area,” said Smart, who has seen Jack Podlesny kick field goals of 27, 24 and 37 yards at the end of each of the three possessions.
“But we’ve been efficient, we just haven’t scored touchdowns.”
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled to be accurate in the wind, missing open receivers on potential touchdown throws to Ladd McConkey and Darnell Washington.
Bennett is 10-of-15 passing for 74 yards and has rushed twice for 3 yards.
Kenny McIntosh is leading the offense with 6 carries for 57 yards and 2 catche for 19 yards.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, playing on an injured foot, is 6-of-8 passing for 63 yards.
Levis, however, threw an interception that Kelee Ringo picked off at the UGA 2-yard line and returned 45 yards.
