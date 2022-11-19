Halftime interview: Kirby Smart says offense ‘efficient, we just haven’t scored touchdowns’

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
9
3rd QTR
15:00
0
Kentucky
  • North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
  • (19) Kansas State
    48
    4th QTR
    4:30
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    4th QTR
    2:37
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    4th QTR
    5:20
    Arizona
    13
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    4th QTR
    00:28
    Arizona State
    7
  • Boston College
    0
    4th QTR
    11:14
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
    Old Dominion
    7
    4th QTR
    6:23
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    0
    Halftime
    (9) Clemson
    24
    Utah Tech
    20
    Halftime
    BYU
    28
  • (11) Penn State
    28
    2nd QTR
    1:03
    Rutgers
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    3
    Halftime
    Troy
    20
    Louisiana Tech
    7
    Halftime
    Charlotte
    13
    (2) Ohio State
    10
    Halftime
    Maryland
    13
  • Florida Atlantic
    14
    Halftime
    Middle Tennessee
    28
    South Alabama
    13
    Halftime
    Southern Miss
    10
    North Carolina State
    3
    Halftime
    Louisville
    13
    Texas
    31
    Halftime
    Kansas
    0
  • Western Kentucky
    3
    2nd QTR
    5:55
    Auburn
    17
    Iowa
    10
    2nd QTR
    3:41
    Minnesota
    7
    Florida International
    0
    2nd QTR
    3:21
    UTEP
    28
    (22) Cincinnati
    17
    2nd QTR
    8:24
    Temple
    3
  • Arkansas State
    0
    1st QTR
    8:04
    Texas State
    3
    Stanford
    Sat, 11/19 on Pac-12 Network @10:30 ET
    California
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @10:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Marshall
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
  • Texas Tech
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Iowa State
    (5) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    South Carolina
    Boise State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    New Mexico State
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Missouri
  • (24) Oklahoma State
    Sun, 11/20 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    Oklahoma
    (14) Ole Miss
    Sun, 11/20 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Arkansas
    (7) USC
    Sun, 11/20 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (16) UCLA
    Syracuse
    Sun, 11/20 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Wake Forest
  • Colorado State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 2 @2:00 AM ET
    Air Force
    UAB
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (6) LSU
    Colorado
    Sun, 11/20 on Pac-12 Network @2:00 AM ET
    (15) Washington
    San Jose State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    Utah State
  • Fresno State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    (10) Utah
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    (12) Oregon
    UNLV
    Sun, 11/20 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN Networks @5:00 ET
    Texas
    Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
  • Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN Networks @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
    Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
  • New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
    Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
  • (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    SMU
    24
    Final
    (21) Tulane
    59
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
  • Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
  • Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
    UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
    East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
  • Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
    UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
  • Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
    Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
  • North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
  • (19) Kansas State
    48
    4th QTR
    4:30
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    4th QTR
    2:37
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    4th QTR
    5:20
    Arizona
    13
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    4th QTR
    00:28
    Arizona State
    7

Halftime interview: Kirby Smart says offense ‘efficient, we just haven’t scored touchdowns’

November 19, 2022 Lexington, KY - Georgia's place kicker Jack Podlesny (96) hits a field goal during the first half in an NCAA football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 19, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia held a 9-0 lead through two quarters at Kentucky, but Kirby Smart insisted during his halftime interview Georgia has been physical and efficient on offense.

“Our offense is operating really well, we’ve only had (3) possessions, we’ve got to do better in the red area,” said Smart, who has seen Jack Podlesny kick field goals of 27, 24 and 37 yards at the end of each of the three possessions.

“But we’ve been efficient, we just haven’t scored touchdowns.”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled to be accurate in the wind, missing open receivers on potential touchdown throws to Ladd McConkey and Darnell Washington.

Bennett is 10-of-15 passing for 74 yards and has rushed twice for 3 yards.

Kenny McIntosh is leading the offense with 6 carries for 57 yards and 2 catche for 19 yards.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, playing on an injured foot, is 6-of-8 passing for 63 yards.

Levis, however, threw an interception that Kelee Ringo picked off at the UGA 2-yard line and returned 45 yards.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, injury news and …
Leave a Comment