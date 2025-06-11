Kirby Smart has not named a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The competition between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi will bleed into fall camp, even Stockton having a noticeable edge in the competition.

Yet Smart is already facing some questions for how Georgia has handled the quarterback position entering this upcoming season.

In an article regarding the future power rankings of the sport, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg had come curious comments about the Georgia quarterback position moving forward.

“A lot depends on this fall. Georgia opted not to add a proven transfer following Beck’s departure, and will go with Stockton, the No. 110 overall recruit in 2022, who has waited his turn,” Rittenberg wrote.

Later in the article, Rittenberg further raised questions about the decision not to add a quarterback via the transfer portal.

“Georgia’s decision not to add a transfer quarterback will be scrutinized if Stockton struggles, but the team brought in talent at other offensive skill spots, including wide receivers Zachariah Branch(USC) and Noah Thomas(Texas A&M), and running back Josh McCray, who led 10-win Illinois in rushing last fall,” Rittenberg wrote. “The team added to its depth on defense and retained most of its best players other than Beck, a surprise portal entry.”

Georgia was loosely linked to Cal quarterback transfer Fernando Mendoza, but he ultimately ended up at Indiana. Georgia had plenty of options available in the transfer portal, but it seemed more than happy to ride with what it had in Stockton and Puglisi.

The Bulldogs added 10 players via the transfer portal this offseason, including four in the spring window. Yet a quarterback was not one of them.

Rittenberg did have Georgia ranked No. 3 in his power rankings, behind Texas and Ohio State. The Bulldogs previously held the top spot in these rankings a season ago.

Rittenberg is far from the first national media member to question Stockton and the Georgia quarterback position, as Paul Finebaum previously did the same.

Smart backed up Stockton in that moment, making sure Finebaum knew that Stockton was aware of the criticism. Stockton started in Georgia’s season-ending defeat against Notre Dame. He also played a leading role in Georgia’s SEC Championship win over Texas.

When Smart has been asked about his quarterback room, he has stressed that he likes what both Stockton and Puglisi bring to the table.

“Yeah, I’m excited about both those guys,” Smart said at last month’s SEC spring meetings. “They’ve both played really well. They’ve both done a great job, and they’re both working their tails off. They’re Georgia football players that love Georgia.”

Smart has often had to deal with questions about how he handles the quarterback room. Whether it be with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields back in 2018 or Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels in 2021, plenty have wondered about how Smart handles the position.

Yet Georgia has won two national championships under Smart and made the College Football Playoff in three of the previous four seasons. No other team in the country can match that feat.

Georgia opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Marshall. That will be our first real look at the Georgia quarterback position.