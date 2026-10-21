clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart calls out ‘biggest weakness’ with Georgia’s special teams play
ATHENS — Special teams has always been a major emphasis for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart turns to team leaders with unique experience to set tone
ATHENS — College football was turned upside down on Saturday when five of the seven highest-ranked teams — including the SEC’s top three — all lost.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia pleased with backup QB Ryan Puglisi’s relief appearance against …
ATHENS — Ryan Puglisi attempting Georgia’s first pass of Saturday’s game was not a part of the designed gameplan.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart highlights the two things he wants to see from his team during …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows exactly what he wants to see from his team during the bye week.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia atop SEC title odds, but Kirby Smart cites ‘brutal gauntlet’ ahead
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows the road to the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff field better than anyone, but the next step is in his clubhouse.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment