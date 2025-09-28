ATHENS — Georgia and Alabama battled through a furious first-half of action at Sanford Stadium, living up to its heavyweight billing.

The Crimson Tide landed the most blows, taking a 24-14 lead into halftime on the strength of Ty Simpson’s play at quarterback.

“This game is far from over,” ABC commentator Kirk Herbstreit said. “We know what Georgia does in the second half and how they fight back.”

Simpson was 15-of-23 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns through the first 30 minutes of play, also scoring on a 2-yard run with 34 seconds left in the second quarter for the final score of the opening half.

“He’s doing a great job seeing things,” Alabama quarterback Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s seeing the pressure, stepping up and making throws, especially when we need it in crucial times.”

Gunner Stockton is 6-of-10 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown through the first half and was sacked once for a loss of 2 yards. Stockton does not have any yards rushing,

The Crimson Tide dominated the first quarter and early into the second quarter, staking out to a 14-0 lead before the Bulldogs’ offense hit stride with two touchdowns of its own in the second quarter.

The Tide was 4-for-4 on third-down conversions on each of their first two touchdowns drives.

“We can’t get off the field on third downs, we got no chance to get off the field on third down,” said Kirby Smart at halftime, his defense allowing Alabama to convert on 9 of 11 third downs while UGA is 0 for 3 on third-down conversion attempts.

“They are executing better than we are playing. Their quarterback is really hot and doing a great job.”

Germie Bernard caught a 6-yard strike from Simpson to cap the first TD drive, as Alabama went 74 yards on 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead at the 7:41 mark of the first quarter.

The Tide went up 14-0 on Isaiah Horton’s 6-yard touchdown catch from Simpson, capping a 14-play, 83-yard drive at the 14:01 mark of the second quarter.

Simpson hit seven different targets in the first half, seeing the field well an spreading the ball around effectively.

Alabama appeared to be in complete control early with 162 yards on 28 plays to Georgia’s 31 yards on seven plays.

The Bulldogs, however, struck back on their third possession.

Stockton, who started 0-for-4 passing, heated up with a quick pass to Zachariah Branch that netted 8 yards, and following a 29-yard Chauncey Bowens sweep, Stockton hit a wide-open Colbie Young for a 38-yard touchdown that cut the Alabama lead in half, 14-7.

The Bulldogs’ defense respond by forcing a three-and-out, but two plays into the ensuing possession, Nate Frazier fumbled the ball back to Alabama at the 11, and the Tide cashed in with a 24-yard field goal that mad it 17-7.

Georgia answered on its next possession with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 2-yard Bowens’ run that cut the lead to 17-14.

Bowens had broken loose earlier in the drive for a 43-yard drive down to the Alabama 10-yard line.

The Tide appeared to have UGA stopped on fourth down, but a holding call gave the Bulldogs a new set of downs.

Alabama won the coin toss before the gannet and deferred, so it will get the ball first to open the second half.