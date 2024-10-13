ATHENS — Georgia had just three players on the injury report prior to the game but that doesn’t tell the whole story of the game.

Georgia saw running back Branson Robinson exit the game in the first half with a knee injury. He scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game but did not return due to a right knee injury.

“I don’t know if it’s real serious,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think it’s an MCL, knee. You know, those are sprains, but I don’t know that for sure. So, I don’t know how serious it is. I don’t have the MRI results yet.”

Robinson had 3 carries for 12 yards prior to the injury. Robinson missed all of last season after he ruptured a patella tendon.

Anthony Evans was Georgia’s leading rusher on the day, as he finished with 52 yards on a single carry. Trevor Etienne had 35 rushing yards on 11 carries, along with Georgia’s final touchdown. Nate Frazier had 10 carries for 43 yards.

On the offensive line, Georgia was without starting center Jared Wilson once again. Drew Bobo started in his place for the second consecutive game.

“We felt like he could be the backup today,” Smart said of Wilson. “So if something had happened to Drew, we felt like he could go in and play. Last week, we weren’t able to do that, so there’s progress. But he’s frustrated.”

Smart expounded on why Wilson, along with some of Georgia’s other key players have been frustrated by the injury situation.

“You know, it’s been tough because you’re sitting over there with some of the best leaders we’ve got, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, Smael Mondon, Mykel Williams, who’s – he’s playing at about 80, 85 percent, I don’t know how many snaps he played tonight,” Smart said. “Jordan Hall. I mean, some of our best alpha leaders are cheerleaders. And that’s tough. We’ve got to try to get those guys back.”

Smart provided a more detailed update on Ratledge, who has now missed three consecutive games with ankle and knee injuries. Ratledge was not in a boot, but did have a noticeable ankle brace on as he made his way around the field.

“Yeah, he’s much closer,” Smart said of Ratledge. “He’s running. He’s on dry land running, pushing it. You know, he’s got a custom-made brace. And we keep hoping he gets better.”

Georgia goes on the road next week as the Bulldogs visit the Texas Longhorns. Texas beat Oklahoma 34-3 on Saturday.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report following Mississippi State