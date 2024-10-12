ATHENS — Branson Robinson scored the first touchdown of the game on Saturday to give Georgia an early lead. Unfortunately for Robinson, it would be his last significant moment of the game as he was ruled out with a right knee injury. The SEC Network reported the injury.

Robinson missed all of last season with a patella tendon injury. Robinson had 3 rushes for 12 yards in the game.

Through five games, Robinson has 22 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. He had largely been used as a short-yardage running back for the Bulldogs this season. Robinson did return to the sideline with a brace on his right knee.

Georgia is now without its two bigger backs in this game, with freshman Chauncey Bowens also not dressed out. Bowens’ injury status is unknown.

With Robinson out that will put more on the plate of Trevor Etienne, Nate Frazier and Cash Jones. All three running backs have played key snaps so far against Mississippi State.

Etienne has led Georgia in rushing in every game he has played in this season.

Georgia leads 13-10 at the time of publishing in the second quarter.