But Smart was clear that Beck has not yet done enough to be named the starter, to the extent UGA did not make him an option to vote on for the preseason All-SEC team.

Earlier this offseason after a scrimmage Smart went into detail about just how much goes into the QB position at Georgia, and the amount of processing that needs to take place.

“We’re a quarterback-driven offense, so can you process the information?” Smart said, addressing the media at a press conference following Scrimmage One on Saturday.

“That means get the signal, get people lined up then see what the defense is in and figure out are we in the right situation? (And then) which of these three choices that Coach (Mike) Bobo is giving me am I going to utilize on this play?

“And then the play happens. There might be a mistake or a breakdown, and you not go full metal jacket and have catastrophe mode and put us in a bad situation.”