NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carson Beck exited spring drills as the leader in the Georgia football quarterback derby, and that’s how he’ll start fall.

“But he hasn’t done enough to say he’s the starter,” UGA coach Kirby Smart told ESPN’s Chris Low this week. “We’ll know when they go against the defense and they’ve got 10 third downs in a row and we’re blitzing the hell out of them.

“We’ll find out then because they’ve got to go against competition.”

Beck is the most experienced returning starter and looked good in the first half of the G-Day Game while operating with the Ones.