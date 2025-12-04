clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
2 hours ago
Justice Fitzpatrick shares why Georgia football was ‘perfect’ in his eyes …
Justice Fitzpatrick wasn’t one of the signees released by the Georgia football program on the first day of the early signing period.
Jeff Sentell
3 hours ago
Injuries have become a major storyline in Georgia-Alabama SEC championship …
ATHENS — Wednesday’s availability report for the SEC championship game was a mixed bag for Georgia.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
Georgia football recruiting class 2026 commitments, signees, targets, live …
The early signing period for the 2026 cycle begins on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 5. Below, you can find information on the Georgia football recruiting 2026 …
Connor Riley
7 hours ago
Gary Stokan: College Football Playoff field chaos could be around the …
The College Football Playoff could be on the verge of some Power Four conference chaos.
Mike Griffith
8 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers from 2026 recruiting class
Winner: Todd Hartley
Connor Riley
