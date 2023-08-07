Kirby Smart shares involvement in offense, lesson from Todd Monken

Georgia is simply not a program that beats itself with too many men on the field, personnel package mixups or late and/or illegal substitutions.

But beyond the game day management, Smart maintains a philosophy of who decides what, and the Bulldogs are systemic in how they go about their game planning and schemes.

“I’m more involved in what the defense does and telling the offensive staff what hurts that,” Smart explained during his appearance in Nashville at the SEC Media Days last month.

“I don’t get much into design of plays. I don’t go over and say ‘We better run this.’ ”

Smart shared how former UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped him learn to clarify his position while being interviewed before his hire after the 2019 season.

“He said ‘I just want to be clear, are you suggesting it or are you demanding it? That’s my only issue that I’ve had with a defensive coach,’ " Smart recalled. “And I thought that was good advice. I sat through a lot of head coach meetings under my last boss (Nick Saban) where we didn’t know if it was being suggested or demanded. I thought that was good by Todd.”