Kirby Smart shares involvement in offense, lesson from Todd Monken

To be clear, Smart concedes he has made suggestions and demands at different times.
“I’ve done both in my career; I’ve said, ‘I want to do this because it makes our team better and I want this play in, whether you want it in or not,’ " Smart said. “But I’ve also done it where ‘Go take a look at this because it’s giving us problems. I think you could look at it and that’s as a suggestion.’ "
Smart also helps direct traffic with personnel and keeps a close eye on the depth chart, especially at quarterback.
“Coach (Mike) Bobo and the offensive staff bring me a sheet every day that says this is who is getting the 1′s percentage, this is who is getting the 2′s and who is getting the 3′s,” Smart revealed.
“Again, I don’t get involved in the scheme part, I get involved in who is repping, where we are repping them, how many reps they get. What is the plan if he’s not there? What is our plan if they do this, not designing plays.”
From there, Bobo oversees the offense with his assistant coaching staff providing suggestions before he sets the game plan for the given week.