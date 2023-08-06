ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows where the conversation is going, and he wants to make sure Georgia football fans get it right.

The changes you see to the Bulldogs’ offense have much less to do with who is calling the plays than who is pulling the trigger at quarterback and running and catching the football.

In other words, it’s not necessarily a Todd Monken-Mike Bobo thing when it comes to evaluating the direction of the offense.

And yet, there has been some off-season trepidation that Monken’s move to the NFL makes for an imminent offensive drop off.