0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
0 minutes ago
Kirby Smart opens up on his relationship with Georgia AD Josh Brooks: …
ATHENS — Better than anyone, Kirby Smart understands the allure of one’s alma mater. He is the head coach of the football program he once played for back in the 1990s.
Connor Riley
1 hour ago
Georgia DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye shares his reaction to viral DJ Lagway video
ATHENS — Georgia defenders Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams have a long history with DJ Lagway.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Georgia football-Texas game time, TV Network for Week 12 game announced
ATHENS — Georgia’s next home game comes against Texas on Nov. 15.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Kirby Smart provides injury update on three key Georgia football defenders
ATHENS — Georgia lost three key defenders in the team’s 24-20 win over Florida this past week. Jordan Hall and Chris Cole both exited the game in the first quarter, …
Connor Riley
6 hours ago
Projecting College Football Playoff: Georgia solid, but no margin for error
The recent shuffle of top 10-ranked teams adds some intrigue to the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season, but it doesn’t change the …
Mike Griffith
