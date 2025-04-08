Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a good idea of what Saturday’s final spring practice will look like.

under wraps, with the event set for a 1 p.m. ET start. The practice will not be televised as has usually been the case.

But with two practices to go, Smart does expect the format to look like a traditional G-Day scrimmage.

"It’s going to be as close to us every year we’ve ever had,“ Smart said in an interview appearance on 680 The Fan. ”It looks like we’re pretty healthy. We’ve got a couple kids that are out. We’ve got the numbers we needed to divide into two teams. It’ll be one o’clock. The format will be very similar to what we’ve done in the past. We’re going to play a game and let the guys go compete.”

Smart has largely kept the details of Saturday’s spring game under wraps, in large part because he could not predict where Georgia would be from a health standpoint.

The Bulldogs have been without a handful of key contributors this spring due to pre-existing injuries, such as defensive lineman Christen Miller and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

Over the course of 12 practices so far, a few Bulldogs have picked up injuries. Daniel Calhoun suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for the remainder of spring practice after Georgia’s sixth spring practice.

Last week, Smart shared with reporters that outside linebacker Isaiah Gibson and center Drew Bobo were limited with injury, though it was not yet known how long they might be out due to injury.

Outside linebacker and offensive line are the two positions that seem to be most impacted by injury to this point.

Still, there are enough healthy bodies to have G-Day as normal as it can be. A number of schools — such as Nebraska, Texas, USC and Missouri — have outright cancelled spring games.

Smart did share his thoughts on teams perhaps moving toward spring scrimmages against other schools in the interview. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, a former Smart assistant, had floated the idea before it had been shut down by the NCAA.

“I think that a spring game would maybe open the door to fund, help fund, keep the athletic department alive,” Smart said. “Just one more game, especially if you play somebody that’s really good. I would prefer to go, ‘hey, I’m going to go a day, a couple scrimmages like they do in the NFL, and say we’re going to have this, this, this, and then in the last day we’re going to go play.’

“But there’s some cost inherent in that, and I think people don’t realize that once you house and travel, there’s a lot of expenses.”

G-Day is set for a 1 p.m. ET start. The Dawg Walk is set for 11:50 a.m. ET and gates at Sanford Stadium will open at 10:30 a.m. ET. Free parking in select lots will begin at 7 a.m. ET that day.

To purchase tickets for Saturday, follow this link.

Georgia football injury report