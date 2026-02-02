clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Kirby Smart reveals advice to outgoing NFL Georgia players
Kirby Smart knows NFL draft projections are a moving target, with all-star games, the combine and free agency each playing a role before the 2026 NFL Draft April 23-25.
Mike Griffith
Transfer portal rankings show one key way Kirby Smart has improved when it …
Two different outlets put out their top 100 transfer portal player rankings this past week.
Connor Riley
What ‘more football school’ at Georgia means for 3 Top 100 portal additions
Class is in session on the University of Georgia campus and in the Georgia football building.
Mike Griffith
Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes ‘Use them or lose them’ approach
Kirby Smart explained why Georgia takes a “use them or lose them” approach when it comes to players the Bulldogs land in the transfer portal.
Mike Griffith
Brett Thorson highlights Georgia football all-star game performances
Brett Thorson was perhaps the most significant Georgia player who played in a postseason all-star game, in a twist of irony.
Mike Griffith
