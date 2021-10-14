Kirby Smart ranks fifth among SEC coaches in annual coaches salary database

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has built the top team in the country to this point in the season, as Georgia enters its game against No. 11 Kentucky as the No. 1 team in the country. And for the most part, Smart is well-compensated for the job he has done. Per the newly released USA Today’s Head Coach Salaries Database, Smart ranks in the country in terms of annual salary, making $7,133,600 for the 2021 year.

But in comparison to some of Smart’s contemporaries, he’s actually a little further down the pecking order than his current record would suggest. While Smart ranks eighth in the country in terms of total pay, he is fifth among SEC coaches. Nick Saban is first, with a total pay of $9,753,221. In second is current LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who makes $9,012,917. Orgeron also as a buyout of $17,150,000 as of Dec. 1. The Tigers are 3-3 on the season to this point and have a tough close to the schedule. Those two coaches have won the two most recent national titles. Next among SEC coaches is Dan Mullen at $7,570,000. Mullen holds a 1-3 record against Smart but his team did win the SEC East last season while finishing 8-4. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher makes $7,500,000 placing him just above Smart. The Aggies nearly missed out on the College Football Playoff last season and are fresh off an upset win over Alabama. Fisher also has the highest buyout among all coaches at $95,575,000. Three coaches separate Orgeron and Mullen in the rankings, as Stanford David Shaw comes in third, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is fourth and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley ranks fifth. Swinney would’ve ranked second but his contract was reduced by $1.25 million due to the pandemic, by far the most of any coach in the country. Orgeron, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman were the only SEC coaches to give money back.

