ATHENS — With two practices under their belt, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on how some of the key injured members of the team are doing.

On the defensive line, Smart provided an update on Jordan Hall and Christen Miller. The former has not yet played in a game this season following August surgery but he did dress out for the first time this past week against Auburn.

“Jordan is trying to get out there and go. He’s out there frustrated,” Smart said. “He’s doing more than he did last week but I don’t know that I can say that he will play this week.

As for Miller he left Georgia’s game against Auburn with a knee injury. Smart said Miller was able to practice.

On the offensive line, Smart said center Jared Wilson has been able to do more but is not taking all the reps at center. He missed the Auburn game with a foot injury. Wilson did dress out but he was Georgia’s emergency center.

With Wilson out, Drew Bobo started and played all 68 snaps for Georgia on Saturday.

“Drew has worked really hard. Drew is a tremendous athlete,” Smart on Saturday. “People don’t give him enough credit for second on blocks, getting downfield, effort. I mean he is probably one of our highest effort players ‘cause every play he’s running down field to go hit somebody. And I was really proud of him and it was a great moment.”

Georgia is once again expecting to be without inside linebacker Smael Mondon, offensive guard Tate Ratledge and running back Roderick Robinson. When Smart was asked about Mondon’s injury on Monday, he declined to offer any specifics.

As for Colbie Young, Smart said the following: “I know you guys want to know about Colbie and want to ask about it. It’s a pending legal matter and I don’t have any answers. I have not even had an opportunity to talk with him yet.”.Y

Young was arrested on Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of battery and assaulting an unborn child. He was released on bond on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs will provide an availability report on Wednesday night which should provide further insight into how healthy Georgia is entering the weekend.

Saturday’s game against Mississippi State is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start, with the SEC Network broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report