ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on wide receiver Colbie Young, who was arrested on Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of battery and assaulting an unborn child.

“It’s a pending legal matter and I don’t have any answers,” Smart said to open Tuesday’s press conference. “I haven’t even had an opportunity to talk to him yet.

He was booked at 4:18 a.m. and released at 1:36 p.m. after posting bond.

Young transferred into Georgia from Miami this offseason. Through the first five games of the season, Young has caught 11 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. He led Georgia in receiving this past week against Auburn, catching 3 passes for a team-high 51 yards.

This is the seventh member of the Georgia football team to be arrested since March. Trevor Etienne, Sacovie White, Smael Mondon, Bo Hughley and Daniel Harris were all driving-related. Etienne and Harris both missed one game following their arrests.

Georgia did dismiss wide receiver Rara Thomas from the program after he was arrested on multiple family violence charges. This was the second time in Thomas’ tenure at Georgia that he had been arrested on family violence charges.

Of the seven arrests this offseason, three of them have come at the wide receiver position. Three have also come via players that arrived at Georgia through the transfer portal in Thomas, Etienne and now Young.

“We’re just looking for guys that fit our culture,” Smart said of why Georgia added Young following a win over Tennessee Tech. “You know, it wasn’t like it was a this is the cookie cutter. We want big, we want good and we want good people for our culture, and he is that. He was very clear in his reasoning for why he wanted to come, and I think he fits what our culture is, and it was more of a fit than it was just looking for a specific type.”

If Young is to miss time, expect Dillon Bell to see more time as Georgia’s X receiver. The Bulldogs rotate their receivers around plenty, but Georgia does not have a ready-made replacement for what Young brings to the Georgia offense.

Georgia faces Mississippi State this Saturday, with the game scheduled for a 4:15 p.m. ET start. The SEC Network will broadcast the game. Georgia will release an availability report on Wednesday night, which will provide a better idea of who might be available for Saturday’s game.