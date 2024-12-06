ATHENS — We’ve gotten one day closer to the SEC Championship game but the status of some of the top players in the game is still very much uncertain.

For Georgia, running back Trevor Etienne was listed as questionable, while defensive tackle Christen Miller was listed as questionable.

Etienne has missed the last three games with a rib injury. He was perhaps Georgia’s best offensive player in the win over Texas earlier this season as he ran for 3 touchdowns in the win.

As for Miller, Georgia has missed his presence in the middle of the defense since he left the UMass game with a shoulder injury. Georgia has given up over 200 rushing yards in each of the last two games without him.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about both players during his availability on Thursday.

“They’ve been taking part in some parts of practice and taking reps and, you know, hopeful that those guys are able to do something,” Smart said. “You know, they’re both listed as questionable right now. All right, next question.”

Running backs Chauncey Bowens and Branson Robinson were both also listed as questionable. Bowens is dealing with a foot/ankle injury, while Robinson has been sidelined since the Mississippi State game with a knee injury. Robinson did dress out last week against Georgia Tech, but Bowens did not.

Smart also provided an update on defensive back Joenel Aguero. He did not play against Georgia Tech nor Tennessee due to a hand injury he suffered against Ole Miss.

Aguero did have to play with a club on the injured hand but Smart noted that it had been removed this week.

“It’s been tremendously tough for him to be able to do that. He’s out of the club now and in a much better position to be able to practice and play,” Smart said. “I mean, he’s practiced each week and stayed with us, but it’s just been tougher as you can imagine playing with the use of really one hand. And he’s back now and able to do a lot more this week and hopeful that he can help us.”

Aguero played well in the first game against Texas but he was ejected from the game due to targeting. If Aguero cannot play, look for Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas to see increased reps at Star.

As for Texas, star left tackle Kelvin Banks was listed as questionable on the injury report. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Banks has practiced this week.

Georgia and Texas will put out another availability report on Friday, as well as a final version 90 minutes before kickoff of Saturday’s game. The Georgia-Texas game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football availability report entering Texas game