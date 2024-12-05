ATHENS — With Georgia facing an SEC foe once again, the Bulldogs have put out an availability report entering this weekend’s game against Texas.

Of note, Trevor Etienne was listed as questionable. Etienne had 3 rushing touchdowns the first time these two teams met but the junior running back has not played since GEorgia’s loss to Ole Miss.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Etienne on Sunday.

“Trevor’s a ways away. I still don’t know because we haven’t even seen those guys,” Smart said on Sunday. “He wasn’t really close to playing last week. So I don’t know how that’s going to play out.”

As for the other running backs, Roderick Robinson was not listed. He made his return to the Georgia lineup against Georgia Tech, where he had 34 receiving yards and 3 rushing yards.

Branson Robinson was listed as quesitonable He has missed the last six games with an MCL injury he suffered in the win over Mississippi State.

Georgia listed Christen Miller as questionable as well. He suffered a shoulder injury in the win over UMass and did not play against Georgia Tech.

Without Miller, Georgia gave a season-worst 260 rushing yards against Georgia Tech.

“If you told me before the game we were going to have them in the second seven plus 16 times, I would have thought that we did something really, really well,” Smart said. “What we didn’t do was play real well on a couple of second and longs and a couple of the third downs, which really cost us. But the defensive line, we played more players there. We had to go into the well and play some younger guys, and they struck blocks and did some good things.”

Georgia will also be without Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, as he has been out since the Mississippi State game with a foot injury. Earnest Greene is not listed as he deals with a shoulder injury. He has missed the last three games for Georgia due to injury. Monroe Freeling has started in his place.

Georgia will have two key seniors it did not have the first time around, as Smael Mondon and Tate Ratledge will be good to go on Saturday. Mondon missed the Texas game with a foot injury, while Ratledge had an ankle injury.

“What I remember of watching them and still watching them right now is it’s a very physical front,” Ratledge said of Texas. “They’re very big. They’re really good with their hands. They’re really good at using their size. So just kind of hone in on that during practice and focusing on certain things to handle that.”

The SEC will publish an availability report on Thursday, Friday and then 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Saturday’s game against Texas is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ABC. The game will be played in Atlanta.

Georgia football availability report entering Texas game