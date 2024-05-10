Georgia wasn’t all that active in the transfer portal this spring. Consider that contemporaries Texas, Oregon and Alabama have both added multiple transfers on the defensive side of the ball this spring.

Georgia’s lone addition is quarterback Jaden Rashada, someone best viewed as a backup quarterback for Georgia in the 2024 season.

“Well we have three so we always want to have four quarterbacks,” Smart said. “That’s the goal, and we’re excited to have him.”

Perhaps the most telling part of Georgia’s portal inactivity this spring came via a different quote Smart gave to reporters this week.

At a place like Georgia, with so much talent, it’s far more important to keep players rather than plug potential holes.

“It’s been great. We’re not really active in it,” Smart said. “We retain our roster and worry about the kids we got.”

Georgia had only two scholarship players depart the program. Wide receiver Tyler Williams transferred to Minnesota and running back Andrew Paul has yet to announce his next plans.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller publicly announced he would be entering the transfer portal, only to reverse course the next day.

He’s an example of Georgia working hard to keep its roster in place.

The challenge that Smart finds himself facing is convincing players like Miller that Georgia is the best place for their long-term development. Even if there might not be a clear path to the playing field.

“How do we retain them,” Smart said in an interview with WJOX. “How do we sell that you might be a 2 now, but you’re closer to going into the NFL Draft from here as a 2 than you are at our neighbor school as a 1? The development piece is probably what we sell the most. And we had a lot to work on.”

Georgia has eight players taken in this year’s NFL draft. Over the past five NFL drafts, the Bulldogs have had 49 players drafted. That’s more than any other FBS program.

Smart is now the highest-paid coach in college football. His ability to win championships and develop players is a big reason he is paid so handsomely by the University of Georgia.

If the Bulldogs are going to retain their spot atop the college football world, it clearly needs to win on multiple fronts. It needs to continue to keep the pipeline to the NFL flowing, while doing its best to keep its many talented players within the program.

These are challenges that all modern teams face. At the moment, Georgia seems to be handling that better than most programs.