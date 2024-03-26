ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his first official comments on running back Trevor Etienne, who was arrested on Sunday morning on four misdemeanor driving-related charges.

“I would first want to reiterate what I said last week about the kid. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him,” Smart said. “As we also know, sometimes kids don’t make the best decisions. The older you get, sometime the tougher the consequences are to your mistakes. He’s not going to let this mistake define him ... It’s a teaching moment, and we hope he gets better from it ... Disappointed in his decision making, but he is a good kid”

Smart added that in addition to Georgia’s policy on arrests, Etienne was also be subject to the team’s internal discpline. Previous arrests for a DUI, which is one of the four charges Etienne faces, have resulted in a one-game suspension. Georgia opens the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers, where Etienne’s older brother Travis starred.

Etienne’s arrest marks the sixth driving-related arrest for the Georgia program since January 2023.

A full police report on Etienne’s arrest by the Athens Clarke County Police Department was obtained by DawgNation. Per the arresting officer, Etienne had admitted to drinking though he did not submit to a field sobriety test.

Etienne was also charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield.

At around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning, Etienne’s vehicle came to an abrupt halt at the red light at the South Milledge Avenue and Macon Highway intersection. Etienne’s sudden stop led to the brakes locking up and a screeching sound.

Per the report, the officer pursued Etienne and witnessed him pass two cars, one on a blind curve at a high rate of speed on a road that had very little lighting outside beyond Etienne’s headlights.

Once the officer saw Etienne maneuver around the car, he turned on his emergency light and pursued Etienne. The officer stated reached 80 or 90 miles per hour while not being able to catch up to Etienne.

Etienne then passed another vehicle per the report and it wasn’t until he reached the gate of an apartment complex came to a stop.

During Etienne’s interaction with the arresting officer, the latter noted that “he continuously sways back and forth while standing on flat ground. His eyes were glossed over, and his speech was slurred.”

Georgia brought Etienne into the program via the transfer portal after having spent the previous two seasons at Florida. He ran for 783 yards and 8 touchdowns last season for the Gators.

The Bulldogs expect Etienne to be the team’s top running back, both in terms of statistical output but also leadership as well.

Prior to the arrest, Smart and Etienne’s teammates had spoken highly of how the running back had immersed himself into the Georgia program.

“In terms of his effort and practice habits, we’ve encouraged him to give great effort, run the ball past the last defender,” Smart previously said of Etienne. “He’s a sponge. He’s absorbed that. He’s enjoyed getting pushed. He’s enjoying the competition of that room because there’s guys he’s competing with in that room. I’m very pleased with where he is and hope that he’ll continue the trajectory he’s on.”

Georgia will hold its seventh practice of the spring on Tuesday. The Bulldogs conclude spring practice on April 13, when they host their annual G-Day scrimmage. The event is set to start at 1 p.m. ET and will air on SEC Network+.