ATHENS — Georgia football, basketball and baseball are colliding, each brimming with news.

And really, it’s just getting started with the NCAA basketball portal open until May 1 and the football portal opening up April 15-April 30 for what amounts to more free agent action.

It’s a head-spinning time, for certain, with more good news in Athens than bad.

Hottest team

It has to be Georgia basketball after the Bulldogs went to Wake Forest as a 9-point underdog and upset the Demon Deacons to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Coach Mike White makes it clear the NCAA tournament is the goal, but Georgia has had a modest flex by eliminating two basketball schools coached by Hall of Fame types — Xavier (Sean Miller) and Wake Forest (Steve Forbes) — in postseason action.

High expectations

Georgia softball is actually the highest-ranked team that represents UGA on television on the regular

NCAA.com ranks Georgia No. 3 after its road sweep at Ole Miss and 5-1 SEC record. It’s a Bulldogs’ team that should make the 8-team Women’s College World Series and has a chance to win the championship if its pitching continues to improve.

Warming up

Georgia baseball swept Alabama to crack the Top 25, coming in at No. 24 after evening its SEC mark at 3-3.

Charlie Condon continues to make like the Herschel Walker of UGA baseball, leading the nation in batting average and ranking second in home runs.

If there’s a statue to be built in front of Foley Field anytime soon, it will likely be Condon, who is regarded as the best player in college baseball.

Tough news

The arrest of Trevor Etienne on reckless driving and DUI charges was not the sort of headline Kirby Smart was counting on when he took in the Florida tailback transfer.

Smart has yet to address the issue, but recent history suggests it’s a disciplinary matter that will be handled internally.