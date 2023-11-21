ATHENS — Georgia football completed its second practice of the week on Tuesday as the Bulldogs continue to prepare for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

As things stand, Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on a handful of players who have been battling injury of late.

At the wide receiver position, Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas are dealing with ankle and foot injuries respectively. Both left the Tennessee game with their respective injuries.

Not much. Ladd is still recovering. Trying to do more. We’ll find out more tomorrow and Thursday,” Smart said of McConkey.

As for Thomas, Smart was less optimistic.

“We’ve been keeping the weight and pressure off it,” Smart said. “Hoping to keep him back as well, we’ll see.”

On the offensive line, Tate Ratledge is dealing with a knee injury. Smart said on Monday there was no structural damage in Ratledge’s knee. Ratledge was moving around at practice on Tuesday but he was not able to take practice reps.

“He banged knees like we thought. He’s sore, yesterday. Is sore today, limping around,” Smart said on Monday. “No structural damage, which is good. Will be just a timetable for how long it takes to turn around.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia is also dealing with injuries at all three levels of the defense. Warren Brinson missed the game with a calf injury that flared up against Ole Miss.

“Warren took some reps today, I thought he looked better today,” Smart said.

With Brinson dinged up, freshman Jordan Hall has seen an uptick in reps in recent week. Smart praised Hall for the work he’s put in and developed over the course of this season.

Smart had said on Monday that both Julian Humphrey and Jamon Dumas-Johnson were week-to-week with their injuries. Humprehy injured his collarbone in the win over Ole Miss, while Dumas-Johnson suffered a forearm injury against Missouri. Neither is expected to play against Georgia Tech.

Georgia does have another game on the schedule after the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech, as the Bulldogs will play Alabama in the SEC championship game. The winner of that game is likely going to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff, while the loser would need a good bit of chaos in order to make it in.

The Bulldogs though are far more concerned about beating Georgia Tech first. Smart knows this is an improved Georgia Tech team over what the Bulldogs have seen in previous years. Alabama meanwhile visits Auburn in the Iron Bowl. That game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report for Georgia Tech

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Darris Smith, away from the team -- out

Julian Humphrey, collarbone -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

CJ Smith, knee -- out

Ladd McConkey, ankle -- questionable

Warren Brinson, calf -- questionable

Tate Ratledge, left knee -- questionable

Rara Thomas, foot -- questionable