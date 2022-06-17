DawgNation mourns death of former TE

Warner was diagnosed with angiosarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in the inner lining of blood vessels and lymph vessels, according to a GoFundMe account that was recently set up to help with medical expenses . Warner had recently slipped into a coma.

Former UGA tight end Kirk Warner died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Warner played at UGA from 1986-89 and led the team in receptions as a senior with 30 catches.

For the last two decades, Warner served as the head football coach at Liberty County High School in south Georgia. One of Warner’s star players was Richard Lecounte, who later played football at UGA.

At Liberty County, Warner had coached his team to 11 straight appearances in the state playoffs and three region championships.

Warner remained a huge fan of UGA, sharing his favorite memory from his playing days with DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell in 2015:

“The best memory of my Georgia career would have to be beating Auburn in 1986. Our starting quarterback James Jackson had his grandmother pass. He couldn’t play and his backup led us to the win. That was the Wayne Johnson game and the night Auburn turned the hoses on our fans.”