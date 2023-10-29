Georgia
43
Final
20
Florida
  • Duke Blue Devils
    0
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    23
    East Carolina Pirates
    27
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    41
    USC Trojans
    50
    Final
    California Golden Bears
    49
    Tulane Green Wave
    30
    Final
    Rice Owls
    28
  • Florida Atlantic Owls
    38
    Final
    Charlotte 49ers
    16
    Florida State Seminoles
    41
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    16
    Indiana Hoosiers
    24
    Final
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    33
    Houston Cougars
    0
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    41
  • West Virginia Mountaineers
    41
    Final
    UCF Knights
    28
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    17
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Maryland Terrapins
    27
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    33
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    10
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    69
  • UMass Minutemen
    21
    Final
    Army Black Knights
    14
    UConn Huskies
    14
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    21
    Oklahoma Sooners
    33
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    38
    Western Michigan Broncos
    45
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    21
  • Clemson Tigers
    17
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Memphis Tigers
    45
    Final
    North Texas Mean Green
    42
    Oregon Ducks
    35
    Final
    Utah Utes
    6
    BYU Cougars
    6
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    35
  • Virginia Cavaliers
    26
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    29
    Miami (OH) RedHawks
    30
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    16
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    7
    Final
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    58
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    38
    Final
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    48
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    13
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    27
    Purdue Boilermakers
    14
    Final
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    31
    Iowa State Cyclones
    30
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    18
    Michigan State Spartans
    12
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    27
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins boosts Georgia D-Line, makes impact play in first …
Kirby Smart always seems to have an extra card to play on defense when Georgia needs it most, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins represented that ace in the hole on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football defense has fun frustrating Florida offense: 'It took me …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smael Mondon didn't have time to be surprised. But just about everyone else watching Florida's fourth and short play was when the ball went through …
Connor Riley
Everything Georgia football coach Kirby Smart after beating Florida again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the sixth time in seven tries, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Brock Bowers is 'the spirit of the team', …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Brock Bowers was never going to play on Saturday. He had ankle surgery just two weeks ago.
Connor Riley
Everything Georgia football coach Kirby Smart after beating Florida …

Connor Riley
Georgia football defense has fun frustrating Florida offense: 'It …

Connor Riley
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs bludgeon Florida in …

Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Brock Bowers is 'the spirit of the …

Connor Riley
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins boosts Georgia D-Line, makes impact play in …

Mike Griffith
