Everything Georgia football coach Kirby Smart after beating Florida …
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs bludgeon Florida in …
Georgia football injury report: Brock Bowers is ‘the spirit of the …
3 things: Georgia dominates Florida 43-20, streaks into history books
Kirby Smart’s halftime message: ‘Our will versus their will,’ Georgia …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.