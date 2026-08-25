The SEC is rejecting the notion that professional athletes should be allowed to return to college.

But if that’s going to happen, in the wake of a Louisiana judge granting a temporary restraining order allowing 16 players to return for a fifth year of eligibility, LSU coach Lane Kiffin wants to be a benefactor.

“At the end of the day, because of these rulings, they’re either going to play for you or they’re going to play for someone else around the country,” Kiffin said at an LSU football press conference on Monday, per ESPN.

“So we’ve made the decision to recruit them like probably most people are.”

Kiffin’s Tigers have an agreement in place with former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday after dressing, but not playing, on Saturday.

Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris is another former NFL player who was waived this month (by New Orleans) who has committed to play for LSU.

Then there’s Junior Tuihalamaka, who played defensive end at Notre Dame, who has also committed to LSU for a fifth year of college football.

The SEC issued a statement on Monday making it clear it does not approve of athletes who have left college and signed professional contracts returning to compete at the college level.

The statement came after SEC presidents and chancellors held a view conference on Monday night:

“College athletes, not former professional athletes, have been at the heart of the Southeastern Conference. Individuals who choose to leave college athletics, sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition.

“Allowing that to occur will blur the line between college and professional sports, create significant competitive equity concerns, and reduce opportunities for high school and current college athletes.

“College sports are for college athletes. The current confusion around national eligibility standards emphasizes the need to advance the Protect College Sports Act.”

The SEC, two years ago, had a policy that transfers were not allowed within the conference in the second transfer portal window.

Collegiate sports went to one portal window this past year, negating the previous rule.

But with this latest situation unfolding, the returning players who technically need to enter the transfer portal — constituting a second portal window — which could lead to SEC leadership defaulting to its previous rule.

To Kiffin’s point, if the returning players don’t come to the SEC, they will end up going to a school in another conference.

Conveniently enough, the SEC’s chancellors and presidents had previously scheduled meetings with commissioner Greg Sankey on Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham.

Kiffin is taking the stand that the Class of 2022 players who want to return should not be criticized, because the recent rule allowing them an extra year of eligibility was passed on June 23, 2026 — after they had made their decision to turn professional.

“In my opinion, knowing the information, I think it’s really wrong to be critical of these kids,” Kiffin said.

“They were granted a fifth year by a judge saying that they were wronged by the NCAA and that they should’ve had the fifth year all along like all the kids moving forward will have a fifth year.”

Stay tuned.