Georgia kicks off its 2026 season this Saturday against Tennessee State at 3 p.m., so you only have a few days left to enter the Dawgnation Season Prediction contest, presented by Kroger.

The game is simple: just answer 12 multiple-choice questions, along with a tiebreaker at the bottom of the application. The best part is, NO PURCHASE NECESSARY and it is available to all adult legal U.S. residents.

Questions vary from: Which position group will score the first touchdown for Georgia, who will have the most interceptions, and which SEC opponent will score the most points against the Bulldogs in a game this season.

Each entry will be tracked weekly, and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the college football playoffs. The winner will receive a Dawgnation gift pack valued at up to $500, consisting of items selected at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

The final day to register for this contest is Friday, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

To apply and review the official rules page, click here.