Latavious Brini enters transfer portal, becomes third Georgia defensive back to do so

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during the Bulldogs' game with Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
A third Georgia defensive back has announced he will be entering the transfer portal, with defensive back Latavious Brini doing so on Thursday.

He is the fifth Georgia player to transfer since the Bulldogs won the national championship, joining Ameer Speed, Jaylen Johnson, Jalen Kimber and Justin Robinson. Brini was the most significant contributor for Georgia as he started 11 games for the Bulldogs this year.

