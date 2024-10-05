ATHENS — It’s time to get Mark Richt’s Chick-fil-A DawgBowl rolling once again with the Oct. 23 charity event fast approaching.

Richt appeared on DawgNation Daily with Brandon Adams on Friday to discuss the goal for this year’s Georgia football team bowling competition, which serves to raise money for UGA’s Isakson Center for Neurological Disease Research.

The Isakson Center specializes in Parkinson’s research and the connection to gut inflammation diseases like Crohn’s Disease.

“Most people know I have Parkinson’s now, and I’m trying my best to battle that,” said Richt, a College Football Hall of Famer who still carries out broadcast duties with the ACC Network. “I’m excited about the research that’s being done by Dr. Kay at the Isaacson center.

Fans and supporters can donate at the RichtsDawgBowl.com website, as the former Georgia head coach has set a goal of $800,000, looking to build off the $793,000 last year’s event raised in its debut.

Richt pointed out fans can watch the Georgia players — more than 60 participated last year, including Coach Kirby Smart and Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks — through DawgNation’s exclusive live streaming.

“This event a year ago, had the most people that ever gave to any event in the history of Georgia development (1,400) …. ‚” Richt said. “That’s where DawgNation came in, to stream that event live was a huge deal, and it drove a lot of the online giving.”

Adams and other DawgNation employees will be on hand to produce the coverage of the Chick-fil-A DawgBowl in Athens. Smart, Brooks and other UGA dignitaries are expected to be at the event, along football Bulldogs’ legends David Pollack and David Greene.

“We know Kirby is behind this, and we know Coach is behind it, and that’s all we need to know,” Adams said. “Once Coach Richt pointed us in a direction, we were all ready to get behind on his leadership.”

Who: Former Georgia coach Mark Richt

What: The Chick-fil-A DawgBowl 2024

When: 6:30 p.m., Oct. 23

Where: DawgNation.com, DawgNation YouTube Page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx1fIh0oakoyniYnrNxgaTg

How: Donate at RichtsDawgBowl.com

Why: All donation’s benefit the University of Georgia’s Isakson Center for Neurological Disease Research which specializes in Parkinson’s research and the connection to gut inflammation diseases like Crohn’s Disease.

These are causes close to Coach Richt as both Parkinson’s and Crohn’s impact his family – along with over 4 million other Americans. Coach Richt’s granddaughter, Jadyn, was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease as an infant in 2015.

Then in 2021, Coach Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. To support others fighting these diseases, the Richt family is focused on raising awareness and funding for Parkinson’s and Crohn’s research.