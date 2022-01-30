All eyes on Matt Stafford, as NFL Dawgs play in championship games

Stafford is the former No. 1 overall pick from Georgia who had his professional career revived after being traded from the Detroit Lions before the season. The veteran quarterback leads the Los Angeles Rams against San Francisco in the NFC Championship at 6:30 p.m.

There’s around a half-dozen UGA players participating in Sunday’s NFL conference championship games, with most of the attention on Matt Stafford.

In the AFC Championship, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. The winner of both games will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

There’s seven different UGA players spread across the rosters of the four teams, which will guarantee the Bulldogs – regardless of Sunday’s outcomes – Bulldogs on Super Bowl rosters for the 21st year in a row, a fun fact that former coach Mark Richt celebrated on Twitter this week.

Along with Stafford, running back Sony Michel and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd are with the Rams. On the 49ers, it’s former Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner. The Bengals have center Trey Hill, while receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive back DeAndre Baker play for the Chiefs.

In the Rams-49ers game, it’s a matchup between two California teams that both tried to furiously trade for Stafford after he decided to request a trade following his 12th season with the lowly Lions. Detroit selected Stafford with the first pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.

For the Rams, Stafford was viewed as the “missing piece” to create a Super Bowl champion. This game also has big stakes for Stafford, as he could cement his legacy as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks rather than a guy who put up Nintendo-like stats while struggling to win.

Stafford gained a lot of fans last weekend by helping the Rams eliminate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the playoffs. There are conflicting reports about whether or not that was Brady’s final NFL game, as he considers retirement.