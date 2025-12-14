clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Football
A way-too-early prediction for how Georgia football will do against its …
ATHENS —&nbsp;Georgia does not yet know who it will play next during its still ongoing 2025 season. The Bulldogs are safely in the College Football Playoff and await the …
Connor Riley
Brett Thorson wins Ray Guy Award as nation’s best punter
Georgia’s Brett Thorson has been a major weapon during his time in Athens.
Connor Riley
Two Georgia football players arrested on shoplifting charges
Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, on Friday, according to the Athens Clarke County jail …
Connor Riley
Georgia ‘understood the assignment,’ peaking entering College Football …
ATHENS — Georgia football needs to “reset” for what amounts to a new season, according to former UGA and NFL star Benjamin Watson.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football looks to make better usage of layoff as it preps for Ole …
ATHENS – Kirby Smart knows the brief history of how teams with byes have performed in the College Football Playoff.
Connor Riley
