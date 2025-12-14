clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 13, 2025
A way-too-early prediction for how Georgia football will do against its …
ATHENS — Georgia does not yet know who it will play next during its still ongoing 2025 season. The Bulldogs are safely in the College Football Playoff and await the …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 13, 2025
Brett Thorson wins Ray Guy Award as nation’s best punter
Georgia’s Brett Thorson has been a major weapon during his time in Athens.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 13, 2025
Two Georgia football players arrested on shoplifting charges
Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, on Friday, according to the Athens Clarke County jail …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 12, 2025
Georgia ‘understood the assignment,’ peaking entering College Football …
ATHENS — Georgia football needs to “reset” for what amounts to a new season, according to former UGA and NFL star Benjamin Watson.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 12, 2025
Georgia football looks to make better usage of layoff as it preps for Ole …
ATHENS – Kirby Smart knows the brief history of how teams with byes have performed in the College Football Playoff.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment