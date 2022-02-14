Georgia’s Matthew Stafford leads L.A. Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory: ‘It’s the story of our season’

Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 remaining at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., to cap a 15-play drive and complete a dramatic comeback against the underdog Bengals.

Matthew Stafford’s storybook season with the Los Angeles Rams climaxed with a 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over Cincinnati on Sunday night.

“It’s the story of our season,” Stafford said in his NBC interview after the game. “I’s up and down, it’s tough, and we’re a freakin’ tough team that showed up late.and got it done, and I’m excited.”

Stafford finished 26-of-40 passing for 283 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions

The former Georgia football star and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick entered this postseason having never won a playoff game in his 12 previous seasons, all with the Detroit Lions.

But when Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after last season, there was reason to believe the script might flip.

Stafford saw to it on Sunday night, overcoming the loss of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury at the 3:50 mark of the second quarter.

It was a blow to a Rams’ pass arsenal that entered the night missing its second-leading pass catcher, tight end Tyler Higbee, who was placed on injured resave on Friday.