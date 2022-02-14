Georgia’s Matthew Stafford leads L.A. Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory: ‘It’s the story of our season’
Matthew Stafford’s storybook season with the Los Angeles Rams climaxed with a 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over Cincinnati on Sunday night.
Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 remaining at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., to cap a 15-play drive and complete a dramatic comeback against the underdog Bengals.
“It’s the story of our season,” Stafford said in his NBC interview after the game. “I’s up and down, it’s tough, and we’re a freakin’ tough team that showed up late.and got it done, and I’m excited.”
Stafford finished 26-of-40 passing for 283 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions
The former Georgia football star and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick entered this postseason having never won a playoff game in his 12 previous seasons, all with the Detroit Lions.
But when Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after last season, there was reason to believe the script might flip.
Stafford saw to it on Sunday night, overcoming the loss of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury at the 3:50 mark of the second quarter.
It was a blow to a Rams’ pass arsenal that entered the night missing its second-leading pass catcher, tight end Tyler Higbee, who was placed on injured resave on Friday.
Higbee’s absence loomed large when Stafford’s third-quarter pass for Ben Skowronek went out of the backup tight end’s hands and was plucked out of the air by Bengals’ cornerback Chidobe Awuzie at the Rams’ 32.
Eight plays later, Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson booted a 38-yard field goal at the 10:15 mark to extend the Bengals’ lead to 20-13.
Stafford answered with a 10-play, 52-yard drive that set up a Rams field goal that made the score 20-16 with 5:58 left in the third quarter.
The score was locked on the scoreboard until Stafford directed the game-winning drive, finding Kupp in the end zone for the decisive touchdown.
“That’s hard work,” Stafford said of his chemistry with Kupp, who won MVP honors with 8 catches for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. “That’s hours together.”
Stafford didn’t have much help outside of Kupp.
The Rams’ run game struggled, gaining 43 yards on 23 attempts. Cam Akers had 13 carries foe 21 yards, while former UGA tailback Sony Michel had 2 carries for 2 yards.
The Los Angeles defense had to come up big to keep Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (22-of-33, 263 yards, TD) under control.
“It’s such a team victory, our defense played outstanding …. " Stafford said. “I go against that defense every single day, how could I not get better?”
Former Georgia linebacker Leonard Floyd had five tackles and one of the Rams’ seven sacks, also drawing a costly personal foul penalty from a frustrated Cincinnati offensive lineman.
But it was Stafford providing the big punches early, staking Los Angeles out to a 13-10 halftime lead with two first-half touchdown passes.
Stafford completed his first seven passes of the game, not throwing an incompletion until the second quarter.
The Rams opened the scoring when Stafford hit Beckham with a 17-yard touchdown pass at the 6:22 mark of the first quarter.
