Mike Bobo’s experience with promising NFL tight end bodes well for Brock Bowers in 2023

New Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will get to finish with Brock Bowers what he started with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. No doubt, Bobo’s use of the Bulldogs’ two-time All-American tight end and most valuable offensive player will be key to Georgia’ success moving forward.

McBride, the top tight end selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, has shared some insight into working with Bobo while at Colorado State. “He’s a great person and someone I really enjoyed playing for,” McBride told DawgNation at the 2022 Senior Bowl. “He’ll tell you straight-up how it is. He’s an offensive genius and a sharp guy.” Those are the same sort of attributes many used to describe former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who accepted a position as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator earlier this month. Monken’s usage of Bowers keyed the Bulldogs’ offensive success, as TCU linebacker Dee Winters told DawgNation at this year’s Senior Bowl. “They just completed a bunch of passes against misalignments,” Winters said. “It was the motions that discombobulated our secondary and got them confused.

“That scheme, having Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington as tight ends, and being able to move them like wideouts and slots, that was tremendous for them,” Winters said. “Our guys had never really covered guys like that in the slot.... It was definitely the tight ends that dominated the game.” Washington is moving on to the NFL, of course, but Bowers will be back along with a deep and talented tight end room including rising sophomore Oscar Delp. Coach Kirby Smart knows the value of a double tight end formation and the mismatches it can create in the pass and run game. Bobo, meanwhile, knows what talent looks like at the position and how to recruit it, as he showed at Colorado State by snaring McBride, the first consensus All-American in the history of the Rams’ program. “Coach Bobo is a great guy, I enjoyed being recruited by him and his staff,” said McBride, who was ranked 1,556th in the nation in his recruiting class coin out of Fort Morgan, Colo. “He really taught me the game of football. Going into college I didn’t know a lick about football, I didn’t know coverages or how to run a route,” McBride said. “So him and his staff really helped develop me as a player and made me develop my fundamentals to put me into the position I’m in today.”

McBride was the 2021 Mackey Award winner with 90 catches for 1,121 yards (93.4 per game), including six 100-yard receiving games. By comparison, Bowers had 63 catches for 942 yards and 62.8 yards per game. Bobo, to be sure, will be looking to make the best use of Bowers next season.

