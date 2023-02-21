WATCH: Todd Monken explains why he left Georgia for ‘parallel’ Baltimore Ravens job

ATHENS — Todd Monken sees Georgia football as an equal to the Baltimore NFL franchise, describing his move to become the Ravens offensive coordinator as “parallel’ in his Tuesday press conference. “If I was going to do it, it was going to be somewhere that was parallel to Georgia,” Monken said at an introductory press conference in Baltimore on Tuesday, one week after being hired by coach John Harbaugh.

Monken said the offensive reload had nothing to do with his decision to leave Georgia behind. “I thought irrespective of who was or wasn’t on the roster, I thought it was something that I really wanted to do, and that I’ve always wanted to do,” Monken said. “So that doesn’t mean that I’m not grateful for Kirby Smart and the coaches I worked with — I get way too much credit for our success.” Indeed, Monken downplayed his offensive success during Georgia’s second consecutive title run, bluntly stating at one point that, “Sometimes, shit just works.” Monken was the first to admit that the players Smart recruited and chemistry the Bulldogs worked to developed were as important as anything. “I came in there and the culture was already set, the players were already recruited,” Monken said. “The staff we put together was tremendous in terms of our success, but this is what was next .

“You get close to the players but you can’t be two places at once and this is what’s next.” Indeed, Georgia returns three quarterbacks who stayed in Athens because of Monken’s expertise and guidance. Brock Vandagriff, son of Georgia high school championship coach Greg Vandagriff, summed things up last month. “Over my past two years being here, if I hadn’t been learning as much as I’ve been learning, then I would have already left,” Vandagriff said two days before Georgia’s 65-7 victory over TCU. “But under Coach Monken, just being in his system is invaluable. Every rep I get when I’m out there is invaluable, and Gunner (Stockton) and Carson (Beck) would say the same thing.” Some wonder about the future of the QB room with Monken moving on, but those answers won’t begin to play out until the team goes through spring drills from mid-March through the annual G-Day Game on April 15.

Harbaugh spoke on Monken’s hiring on Tuesday, noting that he took the advice of his sister in contacting the Georgia offensive coordinator. As well-connected as Harbaugh is, just last year he overlooked Smart’s program when publicly stating that Alabama and Michigan were the two “top” college programs built like NFL teams. RELATED: John Harbaugh overlooks Kirby Smart, praises Michigan and Alabama This, even though Georgia has produced the most NFL picks over the past four classes: • Georgia 38 • Alabama 36

