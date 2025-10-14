clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
Georgia football growing up, run game and experience pivotal against Ole …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone there’s only one sure way to keep Ole Miss from scoring, and that’s to keep the Rebels’ explosive offense off the field.
Mike Griffith
3 hours ago
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 7 win over Auburn
ATHENS — With 17 penalties and a long list of reviews, officiating became a major story in Saturday’s game between Auburn and Georgia.
Connor Riley
15 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia readies for Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made his respect for Lane Kiffin perfectly clear when speaking to reporters on Monday.
Connor Riley
18 hours ago
Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to provide ‘best atmosphere we’ve ever …
ATHENS —Kirby Smart acknowledged he’s going to need Georgia’s fans on Saturday if he’s to beat No. 5 Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.
Connor Riley
19 hours ago
Kirby Smart doubles down on his stance regarding controversial timeout …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart still believes he was in the right in terms of what he was signaling during Georgia’s win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
