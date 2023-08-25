“I really feel like I’ve grown the most in, like, my anticipation of plays,” Williams said. “The way Coach Scott teaches us and develops us, you kind of know what’s going on before the ball is snapped. Now with me being out and I’ve just been sitting and watching and viewing different people, I can hear a call the o-line makes and I know which way they’re moving. It’s like my anticipation of the game has gotten better.”

For all of Williams’ athletic gifts, he’s routinely been praised for his work ethic. That doesn’t always go hand-in-hand, especially for 5-star prospect such as Williams. He was the No. 4 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle and Georgia’s top-rated signee in the class.

But whether it be in rehab or out on the practice field in August, Williams has consistently shown that he will go the extra mile.

It’s a great thing because with Jalen Carter, Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt all in the NFL, Georgia is going to need him to.

“I guess it was a couple of days into the spring when we made the decision to go ahead and have the surgery done,” Smart said. “Once he did that, he was in the healing stages and was not able to start ramping up until mid-July. It’s still a conditioning process for him. He has really good effort.

“I think the biggest thing for him right now is can he play more snaps without the training that some of our guys would have had over the summer. But we’re trying to increase his ability to play more snaps and play as many as he can.”