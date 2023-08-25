clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

ATHENS — Even a player as physically gifted as Mykel Williams gets nervous. The sophomore defensive lineman said as much to reporters this week when recounting memories of his first season at Georgia.

He was not ready for how much louder college football was going to be.

“My first game, the atmosphere, it was like, ‘Wow. All these people, and it’s so loud,’” Williams said. “I was kind of nervous a little bit, but as I got used to playing in those types of games, I kind of relaxed and calmed down.”

“I really feel like I’ve grown the most in, like, my anticipation of plays,” Williams said. “The way Coach Scott teaches us and develops us, you kind of know what’s going on before the ball is snapped. Now with me being out and I’ve just been sitting and watching and viewing different people, I can hear a call the o-line makes and I know which way they’re moving. It’s like my anticipation of the game has gotten better.”

For all of Williams’ athletic gifts, he’s routinely been praised for his work ethic. That doesn’t always go hand-in-hand, especially for 5-star prospect such as Williams. He was the No. 4 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle and Georgia’s top-rated signee in the class.

But whether it be in rehab or out on the practice field in August, Williams has consistently shown that he will go the extra mile.

It’s a great thing because with Jalen Carter, Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt all in the NFL, Georgia is going to need him to.

“I guess it was a couple of days into the spring when we made the decision to go ahead and have the surgery done,” Smart said. “Once he did that, he was in the healing stages and was not able to start ramping up until mid-July. It’s still a conditioning process for him. He has really good effort.

“I think the biggest thing for him right now is can he play more snaps without the training that some of our guys would have had over the summer. But we’re trying to increase his ability to play more snaps and play as many as he can.”

ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Mykel Williams put in the hard work this offseason so he could potentially …
ATHENS — Even a player as physically gifted as Mykel Williams gets nervous. The sophomore defensive lineman said as much to reporters this week when recounting memories of …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: George Pickens goes viral yet again, makes unreal catch against …
George Pickens has generated a significant buzz as he moves into his second year in the NFL. He showed why that was the case on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN 2023 Bowl projections have Georgia football back in the College …
It’s a long way to go until bowl season, but ESPN has put out their bowl projections for the 2023 season. And both Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have Georgia heading back …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dominic Lovett has been ‘a tremendous blessing’ for the Georgia football …
ATHENS — Dominic Lovett is able to laugh about it with his new teammates. Despite a strong performance last year against the Bulldogs, Lovett’s then-Missouri Tigers weren’t …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football game-changer: Malaki Starks elevating play in ‘connected’ …
ATHENS — It’s only natural Georgia preseason All-American safety and former high school triple-option quarterback Malaki Starks misses having the ball in his hands.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: George Pickens goes viral yet again, makes unreal catch …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Latest injuries to Georgia running back position only further impact …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dominic Lovett has been ‘a tremendous blessing’ for the Georgia …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack says this year’s UGA defense …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football game-changer: Malaki Starks elevating play in …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.