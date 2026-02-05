ATHENS — New details have emerged following the arrest of Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour, who was charged with 11 felony counts of second-degree property damage.

According to a police report from the University of Georgia police department, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request, two separate incidents involving Seymour and others occurred Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at Rooker Hall and Busbee Hall on Georgia’s campus. Georgia played in the SEC championship game Dec. 6, beating Alabama 28-7.

On Dec. 5, a UGA student emailed that their door had been damaged. According to the incident report, the damage to the door, “was a big crack just below the door handle. A UGA employee stated to the officer involved that the cost to repair the door was $1,100.

The subsequent investigation developed probable cause to pursue criminal charges against London Seymour (UGA student), Dylan Quartey (UGA visitor), Carlos Hollinquest Jr (UGA visitor), and Andre Blackwell (UGA visitor), according to the arrest report. An arrest warrant for the incident was obtained Jan. 8, with Seymour, Quartey, Hollinquest and Blackwell each being charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

On Dec. 9, a different officer was called to Busbee Hall regarding a damaged dorm room door. The victim in the case suspected “at approximately 1615 hours on December 6, an unknown individual attempted to kick in the door to his dorm room.”

Per the report, a video review of the surrounding area, “revealed that the damage was possibly caused during the commission of a prank.”

The Door Kick Challenge was a viral TikTok trend where people kick or bang on random residential doors and then proceed to run away.

On Jan. 28, an arrest warrant was obtained for Seymour, Quartey, Hollinquest and Blackwell, with each facing 10 felony charges of criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree. The same magistrate court judge signed both warrants.

Seymour, Quartey, Hollinquest and Blackwell were all notified of their arrests on Jan. 28. Hollinquest was arrested on Feb. 3, per the Athens Clarke County arrest log.

Seymour was booked into Athens Clarke County jail on Jan. 29 at 9:44 p.m. Seymour posted bond totaling $1,410 at 10:57 p.m. the same night.

A University of Georgia spokesperson declined to comment on the arrest.

Seymour is a defensive tackle for the Bulldogs who appeared in one game this past season. He arrived as a part of the 2025 signing class. Seymour is the son of former Georgia Bulldog Richard Seymour, who went on to be a first-round pick after his time at Georgia. He spent his Hall of Fame NFL career with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

Seymour played for North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He will have four years of eligibility remaining with the program. He was the No. 1,325th overall player in the 2025 recruiting class and originally committed to play for Boston College before he enrolled at Georgia.