New details have emerged regarding the recent arrest of Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson. The most serious of the four charges was a felony possession of marijuana more than 1 oz.

Jackson was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession, use of drug-related objects, and physically holding or supporting, with any part of his or her body, a wireless device while operating a motor vehicle. Those three charges are all misdemeanors.

According to the arrest report, obtained by DawgNation via an Open Records request to the Georgia State Patrol, Jackson was pulled over at approximately 9:02 p.m. on July 16 near the intersection of West Broad St and Hawthorne Ave in Athens.

Per the report, the arresting officer noticed that Jackson had driven past while having neither of his hands on the steering wheel and that the officer saw that Jackson had both of his hands on his phone.

During the traffic stop, the officer allegedly noticed a strong odor coming from the car. The officer asked Jackson about the smell and Jackson “immediately started breathing hard as if he was having an anxiety attack.”

After calming Jackson down, the officer then asked Jackson if his vehicle could be searched, to which the Georgia offensive lineman said yes.

Jackson told the officer that there was a little over an ounce in the front trunk of the car, black Tesla SUV.

In the front trunk, the officer found a black plastic bag that contained “a green leafy substance,” two packs of suspected THC gummies and full and empty boxes of rolling paper. Further inspection of the vehicle revealed a grinder, a portable rolling table and more rolling paper.

Upon weighing the suspected substance, the weight was 3.1 oz.

At 9:43 p.m., Jackson was officially placed under arrest. Per the Athens Clarke-County Jail log, Jackson was booked at 11:50 p.m. on July 16 and released on bond of $5,030 at 4:17 a.m. on July 17.

Jackson is a sophomore offensive lineman from San Diego, California. He appeared in all 14 games for Georgia last season, working mostly on special teams. Jackson is expected to be a depth piece on the offensive line this fall, competing at both the guard and tackle spots.

Jackson came to Georgia as a member of its 2024 signing class. He did not play high school football prior to coming to Georgia, as he played basketball for Overtime Elite, the same program that produced Georgia basketball center Somto Cyril.

Georgia has not yet commented on the incident or Jackson’s status with the team.