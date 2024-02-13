No team has produced more NFL draft picks over the past three draft cycles than Georgia, with 34 former Bulldogs being taken.

Georgia once again figures to have very strong representation at this year’s NFL draft, as 11 players have received invites to the 2024 NFL Combine.

The Bulldogs who received invites are:

Running back Daijun Edwards

Running back Kendall Milton

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Tight end Brock Bowers

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims

Center Sedrick Van Pran

Defensive lineman Zion Logue

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter

Safety Javon Bullard

Safety Tykee Smith

The 11 invites are the most of any SEC school. Only Michigan, with 18, and Washington, with 13 have more players in attendance.

Of the Bulldogs who declared for the NFL draft, only defensive linemen Tramel Walthour and long snapper William Mote did not receive invites. Both players were able to participate in various all-star games, as Walthour played in the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Mote was one of six Bulldogs at the Senior Bowl. Edwards, McConkey, Rosemy-Jacksaint, Bullard and Smith were the other Georgia representatives.

The combine will be significant for all, as it offers them a chance to improve their draft status. Bowers and Mims seem like the safest bets to be first-round picks, though strong showings from Lassiter and McConkey could push them into the first round. Georgia had three players taken in the first round last year.

The 2024 NFL Combine will begin on Febuary 26 and conclude on March 4.