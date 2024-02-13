Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2138(Feb. 13, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear Mel Kiper rave about the former UGA WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Plus insight on UGA’s newest transfer portal pickup. Later, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show.

Georgia football podcast: Mel Kiper raves over UGA WR ahead of NFL draft

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some praise for Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and a discussion about what that means for UGA’s offense overall.

15-minute mark: I take a deeper look at recent UGA transfer tight end Ben Yurosek.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some criticism from Paul Finebaum for Alabama’s handling of its offensive coordinator situation.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.