ATHENS — The 2024 NFL Combine has come to a close, with the offensive linemen finishing up their drills on Monday morning.

In total, Georgia had 11 players take the field at the NFL combine. That was tied for the fourth most of any program at the event.

Georgia has been the top talent-producing program of late, with 34 Bulldogs being drafted in the previous three NFL drafts. It seems the Bulldogs have another strong crop of players heading into the NFL, with their performances this weekend undoubtedly helping them.

Below is a full list of how each player tested this week while in Indianapolis. Georgia players will get another chance to show NFL teams what they can do at the team’s pro day, which is scheduled for March 13.

The NFL draft is set to begin on April 25 and conclude on April 27.

Zion Logue testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 314 pounds

Arm: 33 1/2 inches

Hand: 10 inches

40-yard dash: 5.14

10-yard split: 1.82

Vertical jump: 29 inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-1

Short shuttle: 4.92

Draft round: Sixth round to undrafted

Javon Bullard testing results and measurements

Height: 5-foot-10 1/2

Weight: 198 pounds

Arm: 30 3/4-inches

Hand: 9-inches

40-yard dash: 4.47

10-yard split: 1.51

Draft round: Second round to third round

Tykee Smith testing results and measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 202 pounds

Arm: 31 5/8-inches

Hand: 9 1/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.48

10-yard split: 1.58

Vertical: 36-inches

Broad jump: 10-feet

Draft round: Fourth round to fifth round

Kamari Lassiter testing results and measurements

Height: 5-foot-11 1/2

Weight: 186 pounds

Arm: 30 7/8-inches

Hand: 8 7/8-inches

3 cone: 6.62

Short Shuttle: 4.12

Draft round: Late first round to second round

Brock Bowers testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 243 pounds

Arm: 32 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 3/4-inches

Draft round: First round

Ladd McConkey testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 186 pounds

Arm: 30 1/4-inches

Hand: 8 5/8-inches

40-yard dash: 4.39

10-yard split: 1.52

Vertical: 36-inches

Broad jump: 10-feet-4

Bench press: 13

Draft range: Late first round to second round

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10-inches

Vertical: 35-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-11

Draft range: Fifth round to seventh round

Kendall Milton testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 225 pounds

Arm: 31 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 5/8-inches

40-yard dash: 4.62

10-yard split: 1.51

Vertical: 35.5-inches

Broad jump: 10-feet-4

Bench press: 18 reps

Draft range: Fifth to seventh round

Daijun Edwards testing results and measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 207 pounds

Arm: 29 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-6

Draft range: Sixth round to undrafted

Amarius Mims testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 340 pounds

Arm: 36 1/8-inches

Hand: 11 1/4-inches

40-yard dash: 5.07

10-yard split: 1.78

Vertical: 25.5-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-3

Draft range: First round

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger testing results and measurements