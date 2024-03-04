ATHENS — The 2024 NFL Combine has come to a close, with the offensive linemen finishing up their drills on Monday morning.
In total, Georgia had 11 players take the field at the NFL combine. That was tied for the fourth most of any program at the event.
Georgia has been the top talent-producing program of late, with 34 Bulldogs being drafted in the previous three NFL drafts. It seems the Bulldogs have another strong crop of players heading into the NFL, with their performances this weekend undoubtedly helping them.
Below is a full list of how each player tested this week while in Indianapolis. Georgia players will get another chance to show NFL teams what they can do at the team’s pro day, which is scheduled for March 13.
The NFL draft is set to begin on April 25 and conclude on April 27.
Zion Logue testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 314 pounds
- Arm: 33 1/2 inches
- Hand: 10 inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.14
- 10-yard split: 1.82
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: 9-foot-1
- Short shuttle: 4.92
- Draft round: Sixth round to undrafted
Javon Bullard testing results and measurements
- Height: 5-foot-10 1/2
- Weight: 198 pounds
- Arm: 30 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.47
- 10-yard split: 1.51
- Draft round: Second round to third round
Tykee Smith testing results and measurements
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 202 pounds
- Arm: 31 5/8-inches
- Hand: 9 1/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.48
- 10-yard split: 1.58
- Vertical: 36-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet
- Draft round: Fourth round to fifth round
Kamari Lassiter testing results and measurements
- Height: 5-foot-11 1/2
- Weight: 186 pounds
- Arm: 30 7/8-inches
- Hand: 8 7/8-inches
- 3 cone: 6.62
- Short Shuttle: 4.12
- Draft round: Late first round to second round
Brock Bowers testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 243 pounds
- Arm: 32 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 3/4-inches
- Draft round: First round
Ladd McConkey testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 186 pounds
- Arm: 30 1/4-inches
- Hand: 8 5/8-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.39
- 10-yard split: 1.52
- Vertical: 36-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet-4
- Bench press: 13
- Draft range: Late first round to second round
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Arm: 33-inches
- Hand: 10-inches
- Vertical: 35-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-11
- Draft range: Fifth round to seventh round
Kendall Milton testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-1.5
- Weight: 225 pounds
- Arm: 31 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 5/8-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.62
- 10-yard split: 1.51
- Vertical: 35.5-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet-4
- Bench press: 18 reps
- Draft range: Fifth to seventh round
Daijun Edwards testing results and measurements
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 207 pounds
- Arm: 29 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 1/2-inches
- Broad jump: 9-foot-6
- Draft range: Sixth round to undrafted
Amarius Mims testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Weight: 340 pounds
- Arm: 36 1/8-inches
- Hand: 11 1/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.07
- 10-yard split: 1.78
- Vertical: 25.5-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-3
- Draft range: First round
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 298 pounds
- Arm: 31 3/8-inches
- Hand: 9 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.20
- 10-yard split: 1.77
- 3 cone: 7.46
- Short shuttle: 4.82
- Draft range: Third round to fifth round