ATHENS — Expectations are high for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. He knows that, as one of his reasons for returning for the 2024 season includes winning a national championship.

Beck shined in his first year as Georgia’s starting quarterback, throwing for 24 touchdowns, 3,941 yards and setting a school record for completion percentage in a single season.

Thanks to those gaudy numbers, many in the national media expect Beck to have a monster season. He’s one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

And in a recent poll of ESPN college football analysts, Beck was voted the top quarterback for the upcoming 2024 season.

More will be on the shoulders of Beck this fall as he will be without Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.

But Georgia has gone to considerable lengths to make sure Beck still has capable talent around him. The biggest portal add was Florida running back Trevor Etienne.

“Georgia is still stocked with pass-catchers; it added tight end Benjamin Yurosek (Stanford) and receivers Colbie Young (Miami), Michael Jackson III (USC) and London Humphreys (Vanderbilt) via the transfer portal,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “Beck should be even more comfortable with 14 starts under his belt.”

McConkey also spoke glowingly of Beck this past weekend at the NFL combine.

If Beck has the season many think he will, the Georgia quarterback will be seen as one of the top players at next year’s NFL combine as well.

“He’s a playmaker for sure,” McConkey said. “He’s going to be a top draft pick next year. I think he could have been this year as well. For him to go back, I know he’s going to have a huge year. I know he’s focused on that, leading them to another National Championship so I’m super excited about him and the rest of the team.”

Georgia will face a tougher schedule in 2024, as the Bulldogs have road games against Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. There are also neutral site games against Clemson and Florida as well.

Three quarterbacks Georgia will see in 2024 finished ranked among the top 10 of ESPN’s poll, with Quinn Ewers of Texas being No. 3, Jalen Milroe of Alabama coming in at No. 4 and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss landing at No. 6.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 in Beck’s first season as a starter, with the lone loss coming against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Beck will be seen as a key leader for the Bulldogs this coming season, as he is one of the oldest players in the program. His announcement that he would be returning as Georgia’s quarterback did provide a boost to the program as it makes its way through the offseason.

“I think it’s a huge momentum builder, gives a lot of confidence in the program that things are headed in the right direction,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He has enough confidence in us as coaches and as a staff to continue to lead and direct him in the right direction.”

Beck and the Bulldogs are on spring break this week but will hit the field on March 12 for spring practice. Georgia will hold its annual G-Day scrimmage on April 13, where Beck figures to be one of the main attractions.