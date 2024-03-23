We’re just a little over a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft, as players make their final visits following a lengthy draft cycle.

Team needs have crystalized following the initial wave of free agency, while most players are in the process of finishing up their pro days.

As the draft process comes to a close, ESPN’s Mel Kiper shared his thoughts and feelings on some of Georgia’s top draft prospects for this cycle.

The Bulldogs had 11 players at the NFL combine and will look to have double-digit players taken in the draft for a third-straight year.

“There’s so many of them, as you know, the Georgia program and what Kirby’s done there is remarkable,” Kiper Jr. said on a Zoom call with reporters. “Some of these guys when they’ve left and moved on to other programs are doing a heck of a job elsewhere.”

Brock Bowers is seen as the top Georgia draft prospect, with Kiper having Bowers land with the New York Jets in his most recent mock draft.

“Brock Bowers is not a tight end,” Kiper said. He’s a multiple option player, you can put him in the backfield, slot, wing, outside, any which way–fullback, h-back–you can do anything you want with Brock Bowers. He is not a tight end. He’s just an offensive weapon. So, would he fit in right with Aaron Rodgers? Doggone right he would. To have him and (Mike) Williams and (Garrett) Wilson, all of sudden you’ve gone from having questionable weapons to having a heck of a lot of them.”

Bowers is one of two first-round picks in Kiper’s most recent mock draft. The ESPN legend does not have Ladd McConkey nor Kamari Lassiter sneaking into the first round.

But both players are likely to hear their names called early in the second round.

“Ladd McConkey. We knew he would run well,” Kiper said of McConkey. “He did. Ladd’s probably going to be a second-round pick, but he’s going to play a lot in the NFL. This guy is just a smart football player, gets open and catches everything. I think certainly he’s going to go.”

Lassiter didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, though he did post the best 3-cone drill of all prospects who participated.

“Lassiter, running that 4.51 at the Pro Day I think pushed him into the second from the first,” Kiper said. “Lassiter didn’t run at the Combine but did at his Pro Day. Didn’t run the 4.6 some were reporting. Was more of a 4.51 to 4.54 range. He’s more of a second, but he’s a good player. Kamari Lassiter is a really good player, but he will be more of a second-round pick now.”

Kiper though was much more complimentary of another Georgia defensive back in Tykee Smith. Following a strong combine and Senior Bowl performance, Smith has solidified his draft stock.

Smith earned All-SEC honors at Georgia this past season as he led the team in tackles and interceptions.

“He ran 4.4 and had a vertical of 36. He kind of gets lost in the shuffle a little bit at safety, but I like some of the things I saw with Tykee,” Kiper said. “Transferred from West Virginia. I think he’s the kind of guy who, if he goes on Day 3, will wind up maybe having a little bit better career than people would anticipate in the National Football League.”

Georgia held its pro day on March 13. The 2024 NFL Draft is to begin on April 25 and will conclude on April 27.