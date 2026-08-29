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31 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
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31 minutes ago
Georgia NFL rookies delivering on draft stock, two projected to start
Georgia’s most recent NFL rookie class might not have the break-out stars of past seasons, but teams are getting what they paid for.
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August 24, 2026
Georgia rookie receivers make splash plays for Cincinnati Bengals
Two Georgia rookie receivers were catching on with Cincinnati on Saturday night, helping to lead the Bengals to a 27-9 win over the Chicago Bears.
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August 23, 2026
Cash Jones flies high for Atlanta Falcons, tops 100 total yards in 34-6 …
Cash Jones has gone from being a college football walk-on-turned key Georgia player to being an undrafted NFL free-agent looking to become an impact player.
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August 23, 2026
Stetson Bennett IV ‘comes to life’ in Rams win, runs for 2 TDs playing …
Stetson Bennett IV reminded the Los Angeles Rams why they drafted him, taking full advantage of his opportunities in a 34-0 preseason NFL win over New Orleans on Saturday.
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August 18, 2026
Stetson Bennett under pressure to hold No. 2 spot in L.A. Rams QB rotation
Former Georgia championship quarterback Stetson Bennett has a lot riding on his practices this week, perhaps even his status as the No. 2 quarterback on the team behind …
Mike Griffith
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