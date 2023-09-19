clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens, D’Andre Swift and James Cook all have …
A former Bulldog began the week having the best game of his NFL career in primetime. A former Georgia Bulldog ended the week having the best game of his NFL career in …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
SEC expert: Georgia offense ‘not the sexiest, but it’s efficient’
ATHENS — Reality hit Sanford Stadium last Saturday when Georgia went into halftime trailing South Carolina by a 14-3 count.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart stresses importance of Rara Thomas for Georgia offense: ‘We …
ATHENS — All Rara Thomas seems to do is make explosive pass plays.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Nick Chubb carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury, as social media …
In the second quarter of Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Nick Chubb suffered a leg injury that required him to be carted off the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football injury report: Injuries continue to hinder running …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Michai Boireau: Priority DL target breaks down the impact of his …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

SEC expert: Georgia offense ‘not the sexiest, but it’s efficient’

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dawgs in the NFL: George Pickens, D’Andre Swift and James Cook all …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart stresses importance of Rara Thomas for Georgia offense: …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.