Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Nick Chubb, confident he’ll bounce back: ‘He’s an incredible human’

Nick Chubb #27 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)